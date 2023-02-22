One of Netflix's best crime dramas is not being renewed, according to creator

The crime drama genre is one of the most popular on Netflix but that doesn't mean that is immune to the streaming service's dreaded chopping block. And that's what's just been confirmed, with one of its best-ever shows not getting renewed.

Season three of Mindhunter will not be made by Netflix, according to creator and executive producer David Fincher.

Fincher confirmed the news in a recent interview. “I’m very proud of the first two seasons. But it’s a very expensive show and, in the eyes of Netflix, we didn’t attract enough of an audience to justify such an investment,” he told French publication Le Journal du Dimanche.

This will come as a particular blow to long-term fans of the series, as back in 2020 the show was considered "on hold" rather than cancelled. And Netflix is hardly shy about cancelling beloved shows these days.

However, Fincher showed no ill will for Netflix in the interview. “I don't blame them, they took risks to launch the series, gave me the means to do as I dreamed with Mank and they allowed me to venture on new paths with The Killer,”

Netflix was the production company behind Fincher’s Mank from 2020, and The Killer, due out in November 2023. Fincher, who directed many of Mindhunter's episodes as well as executive producing, has reason to keep Netflix on side.

Back in 2020 when Mindhunter Season 3 was still a possibility, Fincher told Vulture, “I don’t know if I have it in me right now to break season three,” following the gruelling process of the second season’s production.

Still, the message was pretty clear back then.

“I honestly don’t think we’re going to be able to do it for less than I did season two. And on some level, you have to be realistic — dollars have to equal eyeballs,” said Fincher.

Netflix has not released any viewership information for Mindhunter, and there has been no word the show’s budget per episode. It’s still tricky to assess how much the end of Mindhunter is down to Fincher’s own lack of interest in continuing, or unwillingness to compromise on production costs.

It’s another example of the perils of ending seasons will a cliffhanger of unsolved mystery, as Mindhunter season 2 does, rather than a resolution.

Fincher reportedly planned to keep the show running for at least five seasons. Mindhunter currently sits at number 148 on IMDb's list of the top 250 TV shows, with an 8.5/10 rating.