One of 2023's most-watched shows just dropped a trailer for season 2

If you haven't heard about hit BBC Three series The Traitors by now, where have you been hiding?

Hosted by none other than Claudia Winkleman, the fresh concept went on to become one of 2023's most-watched shows, gripping the nation with the backstabbing antics of contestants and twisted plot lines set out by producers.

Now, the highly-anticipated trailer for season 2 has landed - and we can't get enough of it.

Capturing the hearts of audiences the world over, the concept proved so popular that international spin-offs - including a hit US series, appeared close behind.

The concept is simple: 22 strangers enter a castle in a bit to win up to £120,000.

The only catch is that they've all been allocated roles that can either help or hinder their journey to the jackpot.

Our first look at the new hopefuls for 2024, the trailer is yet to reveal which of the handful of contestants will be chosen as the Traitors and which will remain innocent bystanders as those around them fall.

Series one saw faithfuls Aaron Evans, Meryl Williams and Hannah Byczkowski split the cash prize after unmasking the ultimate Traitor, Wilfred Webster.

And now, there are even more plot twists in the pipeline, the series is poised to return to our screens for round two in January.



A reality series that's really far closer to fiction than the premise suggests, The Traitors went on to become BBC Three's most-watched show of 2023.

Now, as part of the short trailer for the forthcoming second series, Claudia Winkleman introduces the new wave of contestants preparing to grace our screens.

Released just as we're recovering from the onslaught of Christmas turkey, a new wave of 22 contestants are themselves preparing for slaughter - well, in a role play sense, naturally.

As the clip opens, Strictly Come Dancing host Winkleman can be heard announcing: "Welcome to the game".

"Play it nice, you could end up six feet under," she warns.

"Play it dirty, and you might come out on top."



The new series has received an upgrade, with the first episode dropping on BBC One on January 3, 2024 - and we can't wait.

