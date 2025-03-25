Old Rip Van Winkle sets a new record for American whiskey sold at auction

If you find a spare 100 grand burning a hole in your pocket, you might be tempted by an old bottle of whiskey.





A limited-edition Old Rip Van Winkle 750ml bourbon fetched a record $125,00 (roughly equivalent to £96,450) at an auction at Sotheby's, New York, during their Whisky & Whiskey auction.





The bottle was set at a pre-sale estimation by Sotheby’s of $30,000 - $50,000, although the ultra-rare liquid went for substantially more, breaking the record for the most expensive bottle of post-prohibition American whiskey ever sold at auction.





The previous record-holder was another Rip Van Winkle special - specifically, an 18-year-old bottle which sold for $107,715.

What makes it special?

The record-breaking Old Rip Van Winkle bottle is said to be the only one of its kind in existence. It was hand-selected from 15-20 year-old barrels by the Van Winkle family. The bottle itself was signed by third-generation distiller, Julian Van Winkle III, adding to the bottle’s price and prestige. The label was designed by Julian’s son, Preston Van Winkle, and bore the date of the 2007 Kentucky Bourbon Festival, the occasion this bottle was created for. It is also one of Van Winkle’s highest-ever ABV releases, with a 125.6 proof - which marks it at 62.8% ABV.





Rip Van Winkle bourbon whiskey has been created and distilled at Buffalo Trace Distillery since 2002 under Sazerac.





The Whisky & Whiskey auction at Sotheby’s where this bottle sold at has featured other exceptionally rare bottles from the Pappy Van Winkle collection, along with similar premium bottles from Buffalo Trace and Macallan.





Zev Glesta, whiskey specialist at Sotheby’s, said: ‘This sale marks a defining moment in the history of American whiskey, underscoring the legendary status of Van Winkle bottlings and the continued strength of the fine and rare whiskey market.

‘Bringing such a remarkable piece of American whiskey history to auction is a testament to the growing appreciation for the craft and heritage of American distilling.’





Johnny Fowle, Global Head of Whisky at Sotheby’s believes American whiskey will see a rise in demand on the secondary market in the future.





Image credit: Sotheby's