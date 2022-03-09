Obi-Wan Kenobi teaser trailer arrives and it is jaw dropping

The Ob-Wan Kenobi teaser trailer is finally here and it is more than worth the wait.

We knew something exciting was happening today, when the official Obi-Wan Kenobi Twitter account awoke from its slumber with the immortal words: "Hello there."

Hello there.

The new Star Wars limited series stars Ewan McGregor as reclusive Jedi Obi-Wan and in the teaser - which comes with the tagline "Between darkness and defeat, hope survives." - you get pretty much everything you want from his return to the role.

Spoilers for what's in the trailer are below, so if you want to go in fresh - stop reading now and press play!

Still here? Great stuff - and now we can discuss just what's going on.

There's, deep breath, a glimpse of a young Luke Skywalker who Obi-Wan seems to be spying on from afar.

There's The Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend) in live-action form for the first time, Darth Vader's breathing when the logo comes up and - the icing on the cake - the use of the Dual Of The Fates theme.

The trailer doesn't paint a pretty picture of Obi-Wan's situation. In it he says: “The fight is done, we lost.”

If the actions that lead him to this point weren't bad enough - seeing your apprentice turn into the very vision of evil - Obi-Wan has even more problems, with a troop of Jedi Hunters after him and we can presume other Force-sensitive folk such as Luke.

Lead by The Grand Inquisitor, we see another Inquisitor Reva (The Queen Gambit's Moses Ingram) antagonise Uncle Owen (played once more by Joel Edgerton).

It's thrilling stuff seeing these older characters (and the new ones) from the Star Wars franchise back in the show.

Yes, we have been waiting a long time to see anything from Obi-Wan Kenobi but this teaser trailer really is worth the wait - from its David Lean like opening to Vader's breathing, we are 100% sold.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to stream on Disney Plus 25 May and this is one not to be missed!