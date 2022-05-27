Star Wars fans, Obi-Wan Kenobi has arrived: stream it on Disney Plus now

Obi-Wan Kenobi is streaming now on Disney Plus. The show has unexpectedly arrived a few hours early on the platform, after it was revealed at the on-going Star Wars Celebrations this week that it would be streaming earlier than anticipated.

The time for #ObiWanKenobi has arrived…early.



Start streaming the first two episodes on @DisneyPlus TONIGHT at 9PM PT. pic.twitter.com/5gKVNzRovq

— Obi-Wan Kenobi (@obiwankenobi) May 27, 2022

The show is a continuation of the Obi-Wan Kenobi story, with the official synopsis reading: “The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of 'Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith' where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat: the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.”

We will fill this story up with reviews as they come in but here's what a few people are saying about the episodes. And, don't worry, it's spoiler free.

First episode over — and wow, what a start to #ObiWan, a very special premier that pulls Obi into the action in a very unexpected way. Glad they’re releasing two at once, because one is not enough! #StarWarsCelebrationhttps://t.co/H9BF6EQhvx

— Total Film (@totalfilm) May 27, 2022

#ObiWan is 10/10. Absolutely fantastic bridge between the prequels and original trilogy. People are crying in the audience. Full review soon.

— JoBlo.com (@joblocom) May 27, 2022

#ObiWanKenobi’s first episode is really surprising! I really enjoyed it in ways that I wasn’t expecting.



Some big character moments and surprising plot lines drive it to set up a really intriguing start. It feels like there’s still so much more to come. pic.twitter.com/7ZmGTRaJ6f

— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) May 27, 2022

Obi-Wan Kenobi is streaming now - head to Disney Plus to see the first two episodes.