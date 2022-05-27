ShortList is supported by you, our amazing readers. When you click through the links on our site and make a purchase we may earn a commission. Learn more
Star Wars fans, Obi-Wan Kenobi has arrived: stream it on Disney Plus now

New Star Wars show finally arrives.

Marc Chacksfield
27 May 2022

Obi-Wan Kenobi is streaming now on Disney Plus. The show has unexpectedly arrived a few hours early on the platform, after it was revealed at the on-going Star Wars Celebrations this week that it would be streaming earlier than anticipated.

The show is a continuation of the Obi-Wan Kenobi story, with the official synopsis reading: “The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of 'Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith' where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat: the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.”

We will fill this story up with reviews as they come in but here's what a few people are saying about the episodes. And, don't worry, it's spoiler free.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is streaming now - head to Disney Plus to see the first two episodes.

