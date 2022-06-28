NuraTrue Pro earbuds take on Apple with spatial audio and more

Innovative headphone maker Nura is back with a brand new pair of earbuds which are said to offer lossless audio, while shutting out unwanted noise.

The NuraTrue Pro are a pair of true-wireless earphones from Nura, a company that likes to customise the sound of its headphones to the user using fancy tech to match the ways your ears hear things.

We have always been impressed with this technology. In our NuraTrue review (the previous earbuds the company launched) we noted that "from an audio point of view, the buds are fantastic".

Their successor, the NuraTrue Pro, look near identical to the Pro-less version, but the big changes come in the features added.

At the top of this list is something that Apple is bigging up at the moment: spatial audio. Nura has its own version. Its Spatial Audio mode is powered by Swedish sound pioneer Dirac and is said to "turn any stereo content into an immersive sound experience with an accurate soundstage and perfected sound quality, from any source or streaming platform."

Alongside this, there is Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation and ProEQ - this enables manual EQ fine-tuning via the companion app.

While the original NuraTrue came without wireless charging, this has been added to the case and Nura has also improved the battery life, offering up to 8 hours of playback on a single charge from the earbuds, with an additional 24 hours from the charging case.

Lossless audio is also on board thanks to a fancy new Qualcomm chip. So, those finally looking to listen to CD-quality audio through your wireless earphones will be pleased.

As with other Nura launches, the NuraTrue Pro are launching first on Kickstarter for $199. Given that, when they retail, they will cost some $329/£299/€359 that is a rather hefty discount.

The original NuraTrue are in our best true-wireless earphones guide. We're looking forward to getting these in to see if they will also hit the guide.