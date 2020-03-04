No Time To Die release date: huge delay hits Bond movie

Well, we didn't see this one coming. No Time To Die will no longer come out 2 April, instead it has been delayed more than six months with a new release date of November 2020.

Announcing the news on Twitter, the official Bond account noted:

"MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020."



Another Tweet clarified that the movie would actually come out in the UK sooner, explaining:

"The film will be released in the U.K. on November 12, 2020 with worldwide release dates to follow, including the US launch on November 25, 2020."

There is no reason given for the delay but there have been rumours swirling that because of the coronavirus situation, the makers of No Time To Die were thinking of shifting the release date of the movie.

This is what Variety is reporting and if that is the case, then it won't just be Bond that moves its release date. A lot of movies with a similar release date, or even a summer release may well be delayed until the world figures out how to contain the virus.