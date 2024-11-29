Nintendo Switch gets a last innings with this Black Friday console bundle deal

Every Black Friday, Nintendo Switch deals are among the most popular. And that’s no different in 2024.

This may come as a surprise to some, with the Nintendo Switch 2 announcement only a few months away. But, hey, those kids in need of quietening down probably see a few months the way we view a few years.

The best deal we’ve found so far is this Nintendo Switch OLED console bundle — down to £290 from £309.

HOT DEAL! Nintendo Switch console bundle £290 This bundle gets you the most recent major Mario title, a one-year subscription to Switch Online and the best version of the Switch console — the OLED one. What's not to like? Buy now from Currys

It includes one of the best Switch games of recent years, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and a 12-month Switch Online subscription worth £20.

That sub grants you access to online multiplayer, a load of retro games and cloud saves.

Most important, though, you get the OLED Switch, not the standard one. Not only does the screen look miles better — it’s larger, has radically superior contrast and better colour — the kickstand on the back is sturdier too.

Going to buy one? Be sure to check out out shortlist of the best Switch games after, as there are doubtless some game bargains floating around this Black Friday too.

