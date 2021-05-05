New Superman movie teased: this one won't be part of the DCEU

We are getting a new superman movie, that much we no for sure. Back in February, it was revealed Ta-Nehisi Coates was on writing duties but quite where that movie would fit in the DC Extended Universe was unknown. The news also came without the hint of a director announcement but it was revealed that JJ Abrams would be producing.

Now it looks like Coates' film won't be part of the DCEU, instead on an entirely different story like Matt Reeves' The Batman. This is from the Hollywood Reporter, which is backing previous reports that we are set to get a black Superman and a black director is also currently being considered.

With the steady hand of JJ Abrams producing the movie, there is a good chance that we will get a up-and-coming director. While some directors have been chatting to Warner Bros, there are no concrete leads so far.

THR reckons the likes of Steven Caple Jr (Creed 2) J.D. Dillard (Sleight), Regina King (One Night in Miami) and Shaka King (Judas And The Black Messiah) are certainly being considered, however.

Any details on the plot of the movie, again, is still some way off but we are starting to get hints.

"Sources tell THR that Coates is crafting a Kal-El in the vein of the original Superman comics and will have the protagonist hail from Krypton and come to Earth," says the report. "While the story is currently being crafted and many details could change, one option under consideration is for the film to be a 20th century period piece."

Setting Wonder Woman in the 20th Century certainly helped its two movies look and feel different from the rest of the WB superhero offerings. Hell, we were half expecting Richard Donner's version of Superman to crop up in WW1984, given how close the tone of that movie was to Donner's classic movies at times.

Whenever it takes place, having a black Superman is a perfect way for WB to refresh the character and Coates on writing duties is a sublime choice. His work on the Black Panther comic series was a number one best-seller and focused on a violent uprising in a divided Wakanda.

Having the movie separate from the DCEU, which will go through its own reboot thanks to The Flash and its multiverse storyline, means that some fun can be had.