New on Netflix in May: Every show and movie arriving this month
This is what to look forward to on Netflix this month.
It's finally May which means a whole new batch of movies and shows will be arriving on Netflix.
Here we have round up all the things that are new on Netflix this month, and the dates that they are arriving.
Why is it important to know what's landing on Netflix in any given month? Well, there are some savvy streamers who don't pay regularly for Netflix and the like, instead they love to cherry pick from the services that have the content they want to watch within that month.
If you are one of those, then we hope this guide helps! If you are a regular subscriber, then you now have a list of all the things to look forward to.
Here's what to expect...
New on Netflix: Movies arriving in May
1 May
- Above Suspicion – US
- After Earth – US
- Airport – US
- Airport 1975 – US
- Airport ’77 – US
- American Gangster – US
- American Graffiti – US
- Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery – US
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me – US
- Austin Powers in Goldmember – US
- Black Hawk Down – US
- The Cable Guy – US
- Captain Phillips – US
- Chicken Run – US
- Cliffhanger – US
- The Croods – US
- Conan the Barbarian (1982) – US
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button – US
- Dawn of the Dead (2004) – US
- The Dilemma (2011) – US
- Flight – US
- For Colored Girls – US
- Girl, Interrupted – US
- The Glass Castle – US
- Heatwave
- Home Again – US
- Hop – US
- Igor – US
- Kindergarten Cop – US
- Last Action Hero – US
- Legends of the Fall – US
- Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events – US
- Léon– US
- Marshall – US
- Paranormal Activity – US
- Peter Pan (2003) – US
- Pitch Perfect – US
- Soft & Quiet – US
- Starship Troopers – US
- Steel Magnolias – US
- The Tale of Despereaux – US
- This is the End – US
- Traffic – US
- Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys –US
- Vampires – US
- Vanquish – US
- The Wedding Date – US
- The Yellow Birds – US
- The Young Victoria – US
2 May
- 23 Walks
3 May
- Survive the Night – US
4 May
- Arctic Dogs – US
- Escape Room: Tournament of Champions
- Freaky
- Rowdy Fellow – US
- Three (Telegu) – US
5 May
- The Football Factory
6 May
- A Man Called Otto – US
10 May
- Ad Astra
11 May
- Royalteen: Princess Margrethe
- St Vincent – US
12 May
- The Mother
13 May
- UglyDolls – US
15 May
- Fifty Shades of Black – US
16 May
- Penguins of Madagascar
- Ted – US
17 May
- Faithfully Yours
- Fanfic
18 May
- Best Sellers
- The Forever Purge
19 May
- Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom
- Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery
22 May
- The Boss Baby
24 May
- Hard Feelings
- Mother’s Day
25 May
- In the Earth
- Old
26 May
- Blood & Gold
- Tin & Tina
- Dirty Grandpa
- Rabo de Peixe
28 May
- Don’t Breathe 2
- Fast & Furious 9
31 May
- Mixed by Erry
New on Netflix: TV shows arriving in May
1 May
- Demon Slayer season three – US
- When the Weather is Fine season one
- Mermaze Mermaidz season one – US
- Rainbow High season three – US
- Rugrats season one and two – US
- The Smurfs season one – US
2 May
- Love Village season one
- The Tailor season one
3 May
- The Great British Baking Show: Juniors season seven – US
- Jewish Matchmaking season one
4 May
- Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- Sanctuary season one
- Larva Family season one
- Grizzy and the Lemmings season three – US
8 May
- Justice League season one and two – US
- Justice League Unlimited season one and two – US
- Spirit Rangers season two
9 May
- Documentary Now! season four – US
- The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck
- Hannah Gadsby: Something Special
10 May
- Dance Brothers season one
- Queen Cleopatra season one
11 May
- Ultraman season three
12 May
- Black Knight season one
- Mulligan season one
- Queer Eye season seven
- Call Me Kate – US
17 May
- Rhythm + Flow France season two
- La Reina del Sur season three – US
18 May
- XO, Kitty season one
- Kitti Katz season one
- Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune season one
19 May
- Muted season one
- Selling Sunset season six
- Young, Famous & African season two
- Costco: Is it Really Worth it?
22 May
- The Batman season one to five
- Micky Flanagan: The ‘Back in the Game’ Tour
23 May
- All American season five
- Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer
24 May
- The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties season three
- The Ultimatum: Queer Love season one
25 May
- FUBAR season one
26 May
- Barbecue Showdown season two
- Turn of the Tide season one
27 May
- The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist
30 May
- I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson season three
31 May
- Heartland season 15