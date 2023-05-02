New on Netflix in May: Every show and movie arriving this month

It's finally May which means a whole new batch of movies and shows will be arriving on Netflix.

Here we have round up all the things that are new on Netflix this month, and the dates that they are arriving.

Why is it important to know what's landing on Netflix in any given month? Well, there are some savvy streamers who don't pay regularly for Netflix and the like, instead they love to cherry pick from the services that have the content they want to watch within that month.

If you are one of those, then we hope this guide helps! If you are a regular subscriber, then you now have a list of all the things to look forward to.

Here's what to expect...

For a weekly look at Netflix and beyond, head to our What To Watch guide.

New on Netflix: Movies arriving in May

Image credit: Netflix

1 May

Above Suspicion – US

After Earth – US

Airport – US

Airport 1975 – US

Airport ’77 – US

American Gangster – US

American Graffiti – US

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery – US

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me – US

Austin Powers in Goldmember – US

Black Hawk Down – US

The Cable Guy – US

Captain Phillips – US

Chicken Run – US

Cliffhanger – US

The Croods – US

Conan the Barbarian (1982) – US

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button – US

Dawn of the Dead (2004) – US

The Dilemma (2011) – US

Flight – US

For Colored Girls – US

Girl, Interrupted – US

The Glass Castle – US

Heatwave

Home Again – US

Hop – US

Igor – US

Kindergarten Cop – US

Last Action Hero – US

Legends of the Fall – US

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events – US

Léon– US

Marshall – US

Paranormal Activity – US

Peter Pan (2003) – US

Pitch Perfect – US

Soft & Quiet – US

Starship Troopers – US

Steel Magnolias – US

The Tale of Despereaux – US

This is the End – US

Traffic – US

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys –US

Vampires – US

Vanquish – US

The Wedding Date – US

The Yellow Birds – US

The Young Victoria – US

2 May

23 Walks

3 May

Survive the Night – US

4 May

Arctic Dogs – US

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions

Freaky

Rowdy Fellow – US

Three (Telegu) – US

5 May

The Football Factory

6 May

A Man Called Otto – US

Image Credit: 20th Century Studios

10 May

Ad Astra

11 May

Royalteen: Princess Margrethe

St Vincent – US

12 May

The Mother

13 May

UglyDolls – US

15 May

Fifty Shades of Black – US

16 May

Penguins of Madagascar

Ted – US

17 May

Faithfully Yours

Fanfic

18 May

Best Sellers

The Forever Purge

19 May

Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom

Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery

22 May

The Boss Baby

24 May

Hard Feelings

Mother’s Day

25 May

In the Earth

Old

26 May

Blood & Gold

Tin & Tina

Dirty Grandpa

Rabo de Peixe

28 May

Don’t Breathe 2

Fast & Furious 9

31 May

Mixed by Erry

New on Netflix: TV shows arriving in May

Image Credit: Netflix

1 May

Demon Slayer season three – US

When the Weather is Fine season one

Mermaze Mermaidz season one – US

Rainbow High season three – US

Rugrats season one and two – US

The Smurfs season one – US

2 May

Love Village season one

The Tailor season one

3 May

The Great British Baking Show: Juniors season seven – US

Jewish Matchmaking season one

4 May

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Sanctuary season one

Larva Family season one

Grizzy and the Lemmings season three – US

8 May

Justice League season one and two – US

Justice League Unlimited season one and two – US

Spirit Rangers season two

9 May

Documentary Now! season four – US

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck

Hannah Gadsby: Something Special

10 May

Dance Brothers season one

Queen Cleopatra season one

11 May

Ultraman season three

12 May

Black Knight season one

Mulligan season one

Queer Eye season seven

Call Me Kate – US

17 May

Rhythm + Flow France season two

La Reina del Sur season three – US

18 May

XO, Kitty season one

Kitti Katz season one

Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune season one

19 May

Muted season one

Selling Sunset season six

Young, Famous & African season two

Costco: Is it Really Worth it?

22 May

The Batman season one to five

Micky Flanagan: The ‘Back in the Game’ Tour

23 May

All American season five

Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer

24 May

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties season three

The Ultimatum: Queer Love season one

Image Credit: Netflix

25 May

FUBAR season one

26 May

Barbecue Showdown season two

Turn of the Tide season one

27 May

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist

30 May

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson season three

31 May