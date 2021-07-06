New Nintendo Switch OLED edition arrives: is it the Switch you have been waiting for?

Nintendo has just surprised the world with a new Nintendo Switch OLED edition, promising better visuals and a number of other enhancements.

We have been waiting on news of Nintendo Switch 2 for a while - this isn't it, but the new Nintendo Switch OLED certainly has enough to make you think about upgrading.

Revealed in a Tweet by Nintendo America, the new Switch offers:

A 7-inch OLED screen

a wide adjustable stand

a dock with a wired LAN port

64 GB of internal storage (double what's available right now)

Enhanced audio





Meet the newest entry to the #NintendoSwitch family! Nintendo Switch (OLED model) brings the versatility of the Nintendo Switch experience with a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand, and more. Nintendo Switch (OLED model) releases on 10/8.https://t.co/zRpGxakJDnpic.twitter.com/Tsc55r35ay

— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 6, 2021

According to Nintendo, you can "flip out the sturdy stand for easy viewing in Tabletop mode" while the built-in LAN port will help when playing online. This is different to the original Switch which had HDMI and USB slots.

The enhanced audio part comes from the speakers on the new Nintendo Switch so there's no news if Nintendo has finally added Bluetooth compatibility to the device.

This isn't the 4K Nintendo Switch we've all been waiting for, either. Nintendo reckons you will get “up to 1080p via HDMI in TV mode”.

The new Nintendo OLED edition is out 8 October and will cost $350 - there's no word on a UK release or pricing as of yet.

Head to Nintendo's official site for more information.