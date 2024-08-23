New Netflix show about an iconic video game character revealed

In October Netflix fans will get to watch a new show about one of the greatest video game characters of all time, Lara Croft.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft is an animated show about the adventures of Croft, and its show runner Tasha Huo has spoken up on what we can expect.

In an interview with Nerdist, Huo said “this series takes place after the Survivor trilogy and really acts as a bridge between the origin story to the Lara that we fell in love with in the ‘90s.”

The Survivor trilogy refers to the three more modern Tomb Raider games — Tomb Raider (2013), Rise of the Tome Raider and Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

“It was really cool to be able to explore the more vulnerable aspects of her while still maintaining the strong superhero figure that she is,” says Huo.

“In this first season, she is dealing with grief and we watch her power through to figure out how to become her best self after that so Lara can start working on other sh*t.”

Hayley Atwell plays Lara Croft in the series. You may know her as Peggy Carter from the Marvel movies, or have seen her in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, in which she played Grace.

“She knew who this character was,” Huo says of Atwell.

“We had maybe a 10 or 15 minute conversation and she got it instantly. And a large part of that is because Lara is partly who Hayley is… She’s a perfect fit.”

Huo previously worked as a writer on the The Witcher prequel Blood Origin and is on the writing team of the long-delayed Red Sonja movie.

Check out the teaser for Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft:

“Lara must return home when a dangerous and powerful Chinese artifact is stolen from Croft Manor by a thief with an uncanny personal connection,” reads the official blurb.

“Her daring pursuit will take her on an adventure around the world and to the depths of forgotten tombs, where she will be forced to confront her true self and decide just what kind of hero she wants to become.”

There will be eight episodes in the first season of Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, and Netflix ordered a couple of seasons from the off in 2021. We’re not sure when the second crop will appear, but it’s unlikely to be too long a wait.