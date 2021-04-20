Apple has taken the wrappers off of its latest shiny new products and, well, what a line-up. The computing giant has been rather busy behind the scenes updating some its most popular kit, adding new processors, colours and even brand-new products.

But what are they, we hear you shout?

Here are 5 new Apple products you will almost certainly be buying soon...

1. New iMacs are super thin and super colourful

Apple recently unveiled a line of MacBooks sporting its self-made M1 processor. This was kind of a big deal as its processor means lots of things - speed and power improvements, as well as the ability to be used in a slimmer chassis. So that's just what Apple has done with its new iMacs. It's added the M1 processor and made them just 11.5 millimetres thin.

It's given the new iMacs a 24-inch screen, a six-speaker sound system and, for the first time, TouchID. Couple this with macOS Big Sur and what you have are computers that are blisteringly fast and ready for whatever creative endeavour you want to put them through.

Oh, and the colours. The colours! There are seven to choose from: green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver.

Prices start from £1,249 and you can order from 30 April. Head to Apple's official site for more information.

2. There's now a purple iPhone 12





The iPhone 12 has been given a new splash of colour, and that colour is purple. Okay, we know we gave that away in the sub head but there really isn't that much more to say other than the new colour will be coming to iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. The new-ish iPhone 12 range comes packing a whole range of decent cameras, MagSafe functionality (so you can stick accessories to your phone through magnets) and now the phone is available in the new purple colour in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models starting at £799 and £699 respectively.

You will be able to pre-order iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in purple beginning at 1pm BST on Friday, April 23. Head to Apple's official site for more information.



3. AirTags will stop you losing EVERYTHING

AirTags have been an Apple rumour for a while now and they are finally here! If you've used Tile before, then you know exactly what an AirTag is: it's a physical way to tag things you have that you don't want to lose - eg keys, handbags, and small infants - that then emits a digital signal to your phone so you can find the things.

AirTags are round, small and lightweight - which is a good thing as you don't want them to be the size of a tire - and are water and dust resistant, too. There's a removable cover on them so you can change the battery yourself but the battery will last a long time (up to a year). You will be able to setup an AirTag the same way you do AirPods - just bring them close to your phone and they will connect - then you can name them what you want.

Look, they aren't the most exciting things in the world but they are functional and will sell by the barrel load, given Apple fans will use them pretty much everywhere.

Price-wise they are £29 for and £99 fo a four pack and out 30 April Head to Apple's official site for more information.

4. There's a new 4K Apple TV with a rather cool feature





Calibration is the dullest word in the history of tech speak so we will forgive you it you have a TV in your home that hasn't been calibrated. In fact: good for you, as going down that AV road is a treacherous and expensive one, and your eyes will never forgive you. But Apple's new 4K Apple TV has a brilliant AV secret: it will calibrate your picture for you, using the iPhone's camera. Oh, and there's a new remote, too, which means Apple has finally gotten rid of the remote that looks exactly the same no matter which way you hold it, which made for many a remote-fuelled rage moment. The new remote looks like an old-school iPod, complete with click wheel and we love it.



Add to this the support of high frame rate HDR (High Dynamic Range) and Dolby Vision video, enabling fast-moving action at 60 frames per second, and what you have is a solid device to watch the best Apple TV Plus shows on.

The new Apple TV 4K will be available starting at £169 and you can order from 30 April. Head to Apple's official site for more information.



5. New iPads are now as powerful as MacBooks





Apple's new iPad Pro features its M1 chip (fast, powerful, did we mention fast?), 5G and a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display and all of this pretty much make the tablet a MacBook rival. All you have to do is add a Magic Keyboard and you are laughing. The iPads will use iPadOS 14.5 - according to Apple this means you'll get things like: "expanded language support for Apple Pencil features like Scribble and Smart Selection, new emoji, support for the latest gaming controllers, and the ability to share lyrics and see top songs in cities around the world with Apple Music."

The new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro will be available in silver and space grey finishes. iPad Pro is available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB configurations and will be available from 30 April with prices starting at £749. Head to Apple's official site for more information.