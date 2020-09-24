New Amazon Echo products: all you need to know

Amazon held its big yearly Amazon Devices event this week. While it's usually a time when the world's tech journalists descend on Seattle, this time it was virtual - but the products showcased were very real.

What that event means for us gadget nuts is lots of shiny new Amazon products. And we mean a lot - it's almost as if Amazon wants the entire world to shout Alexa in unison, causing some sort of audio-based meltdown.

In fact, Amazon has announced that it is making improvements to Alexa - it will now learn things that it didn't know before by asking you questions ("I don't know how to do that, Dave") and can pick up more information when you are in the midst of a conversation with it.

Here's a rundown of everything Amazon launched (that we thought was cool). You might be here some time, so maybe ask Alexa to make you a cuppa...

1. New Amazon Echo





It's a sphere! The all-new Amazon Echo has had a radical redesign, looking like something David Bowie would fondle in Labyrinth. According to Amazon, it's the best of the old Amazon Echo and the Echo Plus, offering Dolby Stereo Sound and a built-in Zigbee hub (which means that you don't need a separate smart home hub to plug into the wall).

Price wise, the new Amazon Echo comes in at $99.99/£89.99

2. New Echo Dot (and Echo Dot with Clock)

It's also a sphere! The new Amazon Echo Dot and Amazon Echo Dot are dinky Echos that have been given a great new design with a fabric finish. The Amazon Echo Dot with Clock comes with a digital clock so perfect for your bedside table.

Price wise, the Amazon Echo Dot will cost $49.99/£49.99 and $59.99/£59.99 with the clock.

3. New Echo Dot Kids Edition

Well, these are cute. Playing with the spherical design, the new Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition offers up fun designs - as you can see, there's a panda design and a tiger one. Other kid-friendly features include a reading mode which helps children, well, read.

Price-wise, you are looking at $59.99.

4. Ring Car Cam and Car Alarm

This is cool. Amazon owns Ring, which is the video doorbell company. It has branched out with Ring Car Cam - which is a car alarm that monitors your car.

5. Ring Always Home Cam

Okay, this one is a bit RoboCop. It's an actual flying camera that will go around your house to make sure nobody robs the place. So far Amazon hasn't attached freakin' laser beams to the thing but this is one of the most futuristic things ever to come out of Amazon's tech stable. Let's say that again and a bit slower: It's. A. Flying. Camera. For. Your. Home.

It will be available in 2021 for $249.99.

6. Amazon Echo Show 10





This is a re-imagined Echo Show that can track you while you are in the room. The idea is that you can walk around (much like Facebook Home) the room and it will follow you, with a silent motor moving the thing around. The 10 part is the screen - it's a 10-inch display, with a 13MP camera, Zigbee hub built-in and premium audio.

This will be available for $249.99/£239.99

7. Amazon Fire TV Stick and First TV Stick Lite

Amazon loves a Fire TV Stick and so do we: it's a really cheap way to make sure that your TV is smart. This new stick offers up HDR compatibility and Full HD streaming. No, it's not 4K but from $19.99 (£39.99 for the full fat version) this is a tiny wonder, offering 50% more processing power than the last iteration but also using 50% less power at the same time. These are definitely something to think about if you have yet got into streaming.

8. New game streaming service Amazon Luna

Okay, this is cool - Amazon has just got into cloud gaming in a big way, with the launch of Luna it's cloud-gaming service. It comes with a controller and a bunch of AAA games - including Assassin's Creed Valhalla. You can stream the games in 4K on your Fire TV or through a mobile device, and much like its big rival Google Stadia, games can be played on the dedicated WiFi-enabled controller. This is available through Early Access with pricing and other things to be announced.