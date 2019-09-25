New Amazon Alexa devices: 6 new Amazon products you need to know about

Amazon has unveiled a slew of new devices at its annual Echo showcase in Seattle, home to its headquarters and that strange-looking orb building.

Amazon seems to be making hardware for fun at the moment. In this latest event it showed off new speakers, a solid Apple Pod rival and it is also giving Apple AirPods a run for their money with some Alexa-enabled earbuds.

Amazon is also getting into the mesh wireless game and it is set to upgrade Ring camera systems massively with Alexa-enabled responses. So, if someone comes to your house with a package, then Alexa will inform the postie as to what to do with it.

And if that wasn't all, it also revealed a pair of Alexa-enabled glasses. These may not be available to buy as of yet but it shows the breadth of Alexa products that are set to be released. It used to be that Amazon wanted Alexa in every room in the house, now it wants Alexa to be with you at all times.

Here are the new Alexa products that you can either pre-order now, or get an email from Amazon when they are ready.

\ 1. Amazon Echo Buds £119.99 Amazon has revealed the Echo Buds - around £40 cheaper than AirPods, these Alexa-enabled true wireless earphones , limit background noise with Bose Active Noise Reduction, and you can get up to 5 hours of music playback on a single charge. View at Amazon now

\ 2. Amazon Echo Studio £189.99 The Amazon Echo Studio has the potential to be a stunning bit of audio kit. Linking in with the recent news about Amazon's Hi-Res Audio launch this speaker packs in 5 speakers, has powerful bass, dynamic midrange and crisp highs. The best bit is that it is Dolby Atmos compatible. View at Amazon now

\ 3. Amazon Echo Dot with clock £59.99 This is actually a really smart idea. Amazon has found a way to add a clock face into the Amazon Echo Dot. Given the new Dot is a powerful speaker, as well as being cheap and small to be put on a bedside table, this clock add-on is definitely welcomed. View now at Amazon

\ 4. Amazon Echo Show 8 £119.99 The Echo Show got a much-needed update with the Echo Show 5 and now we have an even bigger up date with the Echo Show 8. It has an HD screen and some big speakers inside. View now at Amazon

\ 5. £89.99 This all-new Amazon Echo is the third gen, comes in, among other colours, twilight blue. The speaker has new premium speakers powered by Dolby, with crisp vocals and dynamic bass response. View now at Amazon