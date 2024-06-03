Netlix has a new global number one movie - and it's a tense crime thriller

Netflix’s latest number one movie is a film that may well have flown under your radar, as it’s a Polish thriller.

Colors of Evil: Red hasn’t quite managed to knock Jennifer Lopez vehicle Atlas off the top spot in the US and UK, but high rankings elsewhere have made the film the global number one according to Flixpatrol.

The film is a bold thriller that deals in the dark side of humanity. The body of a young woman is found on a beach.

It appears to be linked to a cold case from decades earlier, leading prosecutor Leopold Bilski to investigate the crime. Pulling at those threads sees Bilski dragged through Poland’s underworld.

Colors of Evil: Red is based on a novel by Malgorzata Oliwia Sobczak, although her work doesn’t appear to have made it big in English-speaking countries yet. The book is part of a trilogy, though, so perhaps this is just the beginning of the Sobczak cinematic universe.

Colors of Evil: Red reviews

As often happens with these European productions that break through to a larger audience, Colors of Evil: Red hasn’t received all that many reviews just yet. But a few of the early write-ups are fairly positive.

Image Credit: Netflix

Heaven of Horror gave the film 4/5, beating other recent reviews including Godzilla Minus One and The First Omen.

The reviewer was “impressed with the plot, world-building, and character gallery,” of Colors of Evil: Red.

Not everyone is aboard the Colors of Evil: Red hype train, though.

Decider says we should “skip it” because it’s a bit too predictable. “The primary colors of its plot bleed through too early for the suspense to really build,” says Decider.

Media Mikes falls between the two. It’s “a smidge predictable at times and a little too formulaic” according to the review, which sums up Colors of Evil: Red as “a good detective story but not quite great.”

However, if you’re hankering after some crime drama, Colors of Evil: Red is available to stream now and is a 1hr 51 minute watch.