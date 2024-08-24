Netflix's number one TV show has a chilling true crime challenger

In some of the least surprising news of the week so far, Emily in Paris has shot to the top of the global TV chart following the release of season 4 part 1.

It’s the most popular show in 90 countries according to Flixpatrol. But, in a slightly shocking dethroning, has actually already been pipped in the US.

There, American Murder: Laci Peterson replaced Emily in Paris after allowing it just two days in the top slot.

That show is a three-part examination of the murder of Laci Peterson, who was killed aged just 27 back in 2002. Her husband, Scott Peterson, was the key suspect.

Image Credit: Netflix

If you prefer true crime to romantic comedy-drama froth, check it out.

Back to the main event, in Emily in Paris season 4 Emily’s attentions are split between Gabriel and Alfie. We’re not in the business of indulging in too many spoilers, but we will say the season also takes us to a bunch of new places.

“From the French Alps to the piazzas of Rome, viewers will vicariously experience amazing new locations through Emily’s eyes,” says Netflix’s Tudum site.

The first five of season 4’s episodes are available to stream now. Netflix will release the second bunch of five episodes on September 12.

Season 4’s reviews have been a little less positive than those of the earlier seasons, but there’s been no dramatic drop in quality here. Emily in Paris is, as ever, just not a show for absolutely everyone. It currently sits at 58% freshness over at Rotten Tomatoes.

Image Credit: Netflix

“If you’ve stuck with Emily in Paris for three seasons, you’re getting more of what you love (or love to hate watch),” says Decider’s roundly positive review.

TheWrap also says the whole “more of the same” effect is kinda the whole point.

“Emily in Paris is at its best when it’s showing us the exact same plotlines with a new spin,” says the review.

However, The Mary Sue's review suggests some of the spark may have fizzled out in this latest run. “Predictability is the comfort factor of this show. But the zest, the zing, the effervescence that existed in the previous seasons can’t be found in this one," reads the review.

More than usual, though, you probably already know whether you are interested in Emily in Paris or not. Will there be a fifth season? That’s still up in the air, as plans have not been announced by Netflix yet.