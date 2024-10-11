Netflix’s number one show is a steamy Italian drama

Netflix has a new number one TV show focused on a theme the streamer seems to be obsessed with right now: relationships with an age difference.

Deceitful Love is an Italian drama that has bumped Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story off the global top spot according to Flixpatrol.

It concerns a rich woman. Gabrielle (Monica Guerritore) hits her 60th birthday and begins a relationship with a younger man, Elia (Giacomo Gianniotti).

Questions arise as to what this man, who is a couple of decades younger, is really after. Is this Romeo just a con man?

Deceitful Love is a soapy melodrama, and the second piece of Netflix content this week with a relationship between an older woman and a younger man, following Lonely Planet, which stars Laura Dern.

The show isn’t the number one pick in the US (number 5) or the UK (number 8) but netting the top spot in 40 countries was enough to propel it to the top of the global chart.

Unusually, this Italian language show is actually a remake of a BBC series from 2019, Gold Digger. That, err, may be a bit of a spoiler on the premise.

Deceitful Love reviews

The big question: is Deceitful Love any good?

Our answer may vary depending on how you like your trash TV served. Deceitful Love is packed with over-the-top scenes, and lots of sex. And that’s right up some folks’ streets.

Decider wasn’t a fan, though. It says you should “skip it” and that it would be “completely unwatchable” were it not for the copious scenes of the beautiful Amalfi coast peppered throughout.

Radio Times’s 3-star review is much less harsh, and calls Deceitful Love a “well-timed guilty pleasure,” noting as we have that we seem to be in the season of the age-gap romance.

Midgard Times hated the show, and gave it a 2/10 score. It says the latter attempt to insert meaning into the steamy melodrama “is exceptionally boring.”

There are six episodes to Deceitful Love, and all are around the 50 minute mark, should you want to dip a toe in this silly, steamy show.