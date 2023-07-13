Netflix's new number-one movie is so popular right now, it's critic proof!

Netflix has been a little quiet with the new releases of late but its latest movie has stormed to the top of the charts, despite getting terrible reviews from the critics.

Out-Laws is a star-studded comedy made by Adam Sandler's production company. Starring Pierce Brosnan, Adam Devine and Ellen Barkin the movie is about a bank manager whose bank gets robbed the week of his wedding. This makes him believe that those who robbed him are his future in-laws.

According to Netflix, the movie has gone straight to number one, with the amount of views the movie has gotten double that of Extraction 2 which is currently in the number 2 spot.

The full top 10 is as follows...

Image Credit: Netflix

If you look at the data at FlixPatrol, though, the amount of views for The Out-Laws is even more striking - and more up to date - with its stats showing the movie is THREE times as popular as Extraction 2 right now.

Its top 10 is as follows:

Image Credit: FlixPatrol

Out-Laws is one popular movie right now and just goes to show (once again) that Netflix's movie and TV slate is pretty much critic proof.

At the time of writing Rotten Tomatoes has The Out-Laws with a score of 22%, based on 55 reviews of the movie. That is a bad score - even Fifty Shades Of Grey managed 24%. But it hasn't dented the movie's performance on Netflix.

The Out-Laws has some way to go to hitting the all-time top 10 but it's a strong start for the Netflix comedy.

