Netflix's latest hit TV show is a ratings smash - enters the all-time top 10 charts

Netflix viewers can't get enough of Korean dramas and the latest to hit the streaming service has proved to be one of its most popular non-English language series of all time.

The Glory: Part 2, as the name suggests, is the second part of the Korean revenge drama - and it's a must watch.

Much like the fourth season of You, which it has toppled from the top of the TV charts, Netflix decided to divide the first season of The Glory into two parts and with the recent release of The Glory: Part 2 this has been a massive success.

The show focuses on Moon Dong-eun (Song Hye-kyo), a woman who was bullied at school. Throughout the series we learn about an elaborate plan she has to get her own back on the bullies that made her life hell.

Perfect ratings

Netflix dropped The Glory: Part 1 back in December, so it has been quite a wait for the second part. According to Rotten Tomatoes, though, the wait is worth it as the show has a perfect 100% score, with critics loving it. The audience score is also a fantastic 97%.

AV Club says about the show: "It’s can’t-miss-a-second plotting with can’t-look-away framing."

Alongside it being a critical success, it is also a ratings smash with Netflix noting that the show has had some 124.5M hours viewed, making it the most watched on Netflix this week.

Not only that, it pushes the show into Netflix's all-time top 10 for Non-English TV series, joining other South Korean made shows such as Squid Game, All of Us Are Dead, and Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

The current global top 10 looks like this:

1. The Glory

2. You

3. MH370: The Plane That Disappeared

4. Sex/Life

5. Outer Banks

6. Outlast

7. Wrong Side of the Tracks

8. Til Money Do Us Part

9. Rana Naidu

10. Crash Course In Romance