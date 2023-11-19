Netflix's latest hit TV show gets rare 100% Rotten Tomatoes score

A brand-new TV series has become one of the most critically acclaimed shows on Netflix, thanks to its perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is a show that we have been waiting a long time for. First announced back in March, it was billed as an animated spin-off of the hit comic-book series, about a teenager who must defeat the seven evil exes of his new girlfriend.

The kicker, though: all of the voice actors would be those who played the characters in Edgar Wright's cult live-action movie of the comic book. That's right, the likes of Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Brie Larson, Jason Schwartzman and Chris Evans are all back.

Combine this with the original creator Bryan Lee O’Malley doing the animation and we knew we were in for something special - and the subsequent trailer, which launched in August this year, proved this.

While it is unlikely to stay at 100% as Rotten Tomatoes does update the score when a new certified review pops up, if it does retain its perfect score then it joins just eight other Netflix franchises that have 100%.

These are: Katla, Blue Eye Sumurai (another new anime and well worth checking out), Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Red Rose, Blood Of Zeus, Arcane: League Of Legends, Mo and The Dragon Prince.

Image Credit: Netflix

When it comes to the reviews, there are glowing...

IGN Movies notes: "Even with the core cast of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World along for the ride, it’s no mere exercise in nostalgia, but a fresh coat of paint on a versatile coming-of-age story."

Variety says in its review: "Takes Off successfully combines the innovative style and comic charm of its predecessors with a new spin that corrects for the tropes we can now see with hindsight."



AV Club reckons : "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off takes the long road to get to some of its most affecting moments... But it’s full of laughs, brightly sketched gags, and great character work to make things go down easier."

Empire loves it, noting: "Insane fights, sparkling animation and a fresh look at an old story — Scott Pilgrim was born to be an anime hero. What a level-up."

The Guardian says : "O’Malley and his collaborators have taken care to create something that does not overwrite the originals but cleverly coexists with them."

Finally, RogerEbert.com believes: “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is a phenomenal stand-alone addition to the franchise as excellent as the many incarnations before it."

ShortList is also big fans of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, giving it a place in our coveted, and constantly updated, What To Watch guide.