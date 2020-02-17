​Netflix unleash Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 2 trailer

With Formula 1 pre-season testing due to commence on 19 February at Spain’s Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, what better time for Netflix to drop the highly anticipated Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 2 trailer.



As expected, the new series is set to feature Red Bull heavily - a team which allowed cameras unrivalled access to both their drivers and garage throughout season 1.





Launching on February 28, the follow up to the acclaimed first season is set to once again be produced by Academy-Award winner James Gay-Rees, the talent behind biopic documentaries Senna and Amy.





The voice of Red Bull Racing Principal Christian Horner can be heard as the trailer opens, declaring that F1 is “all about pressure” alongside the instantly recognisable tones of ex-Red Bull driver Daniel Ricardo.

From Daniel Ricardo’s switch from Red Bull to rival team Renault and Gasly’s demotion to Red Bull’s junior team Toro Rosso (which has just been relaunched as AlphaTauri for 2020), the 2019 season featured all manner of clashes - both physical and in terms of personality.







The new series is an adrenaline packed feast fit for any self-respecting F1 fan. The first season is already in our best Netflix TV shows guide, which is why we can't wait to get our teeth into the latest tension fuelled installment.