Netflix teases the return of a classic crime movie franchise - trailer revealed!

Fresh from conjuring up the Christmas spirit with Candy Cane Lane, Eddie Murphy is back to reprise one of his greatest-ever characters exclusively for Netflix.

Beverly Hills Cop was one of the best and biggest film franchises of the '80s, with the first movie grossing some $316 million at the box office.

It was so successful that it was the most lucrative R-rated movie for over 20 years - it came out in 1984 - until Matrix Reloaded usurped it in 2003.

The plot was simple: Police officer Axel Foley investigates the case of his murdered partner which takes him to Beverly Hills where he's a fish out of water.

Murphy is fantastic as Foley. Fresh from doing both 48 Hours and Trading Places, this role merged his comedy and acting credentials nicely.

The film had two sequels - the third movie was a serious dip in quality - while a TV movie tried to resurrect the franchise again in 2013, with Axel Foley's son taking over. Despite being directed by Men In Black's Barry Sonnenfeld, it was not good.

Skip 10 years and the franchise is back and under the control of Netflix, with Jerry Bruckheimer producing, and they have teased a new poster and and a trailer, too.

Eddie Murphy is back as Axel Foley. Teaser tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/gbl5BvEnDt

— Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) December 13, 2023





Alongside the Tweet and teaser, it's also revealed more details about the plot, noting on its Tudum website: "Detective Axel Foley (Murphy) is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his daughter Jane’s (Taylour Paige) life is threatened, she and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy."

Image Credit: Netflix

Netflix has also chatted to Bruckheimer about Murphy and the character of Axel Foley, with him saying: “Eddie's such an incredible artist. He can do drama, he can do comedy – he can do anything. And he’s the same Axel Foley. He’s still on the streets. He’s still doing what he does. Obviously with age you get wiser. But he still has the twinkle in his eye.”

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley is directed by Mark Molloy, who is known for his Apple adverts. It's set for release Summer 2024.