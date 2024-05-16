Netflix scores a hole-in-one with cult classic comedy sequel 30 years in the making

The word is out, one of comedy's big-screen cult classics is finally getting a sequel - and we've only had to wait 30 years.

The term long-overdue has never felt so apt, with Netflix finally announcing that Happy Gilmore is getting a sequel.

A happy-go-lucky icon that will undoubtedly be greeted with open arms, Sandler's return as hockey player-turned-golfing hero Happy Gilmore is the much needed sports tonic we've long been waiting for.

The news was announced by the streamer as part of its upfront presentation to advertisers on Wednesday in New York, marking the latest project released as part of the actor's huge deal with the streaming giant.

First hitting the big screen back in 1996, Happy Gilmore exemplified Sandler's unique brand of effortlessly offbeat yet entirely heartwarming comedy.

Starring Christopher McDonald as arrogant pro golfer Shooter McGavin, Julie Bowen, Frances Bay, and the late Carl Weathers, Happy Gilmore enticing comedy and sports fans alike to the big screen.

The tale of Sandler's titular character as he attempted to raise funds to save his grandmother's house, the amateur golfer's disregard for the rules - and ultimate success at the 1996 Tour Championship - saw the release soar to become one of Sandler's most popular films.

We simply couldn't lap it up fast enough.

It's a big-screen classic that went on to charm audiences the world over - one look at its 83% approval rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes says it all.

Raking in $38.8 million at the US box office alone upon release, it's success came despite a somewhat tepid 63% approval rating from critics.

So, will the sequel, three decades in the making do any better?

Sandler co-wrote the original Happy Gilmore alongside Tim Herlihy, with longstanding Sandler collaborator Dennis Dugan at the helm as director.

As yet, little more is known about the forthcoming project, so many are holding out hope that Sandler will be reunited with at least some his original collaborators to bring back the magic.

Recent years have seen Sandler tease audiences with a potential Gilmore return, hinting that a sequel was in the works as far back as 2020.



His 2022 interview with Variety openly suggested his hopes for a Happy Gilmore 2, noting that he had been toying with ideas - including dropping his character into a senior golf tour.

And then, as recently as March 2024, co-star Chistopher McDonald revealed that Sandler had unexpectedly showed him a draft of the script - as longtime friend and collaborator Drew Barrymore unveiled further details weeks later.

“I saw Adam [Sandler] about two weeks ago, and he says to me, ‘McDonald, you’re gonna love this,’” McDonald told Variety

“I said, ‘What?’ He says, ‘How about that,’ and he shows me the first draft of ‘Happy Gilmore 2.’ Maybe you should cut that out [of this audio] because I don’t wanna be a liar, but he did show me that, and I thought, ‘Well, that would be awesome.’

"So, it’s in the works. Fans demand it, dammit!”

Happy Gilmore 2 marks the latest film release in Sandler's mega-deal with Netflix.

Having already produced eight other projects - most recently You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah - it's safe to say this future-hit can't arrive soon enough.