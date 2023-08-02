Netflix releases trailer for its first interactive rom-com Choose Love

Netflix has released the official trailer for its first-ever interactive rom-com Choose Love - and it's set to put viewers firmly in the driving seat.

Did you ever find yourself watching Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and enjoy the interactivity but think "man, this is a little dark...."?



Then you'll be pleased to hear the time has finally come to wave goodbye to evenings spent yelling at your screen after the romantic lead makes yet another stupid decision.

Now, the only stupid decisions being made will be entirely down to you.

Starring Disney veteran Laura Marano as the rom-com's protagonist Cami Conway, viewers will be able to control every twist and turn of the character's journey - or just sabotage it entirely.

Utilising Netflix's interactive interface developed for Bandersnatch, this latest release gives viewers a choice of two options at various junctures in Cami's romantic journey.

It's the same tech subsequently utilised by shows including Trivia Quest, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous and the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Content in her relationship and having recently secured her dream job as an engineer at a recording studio, all seems well in the world - except, she feels there's something missing.



As with any self-respecting rom-com, it's a tale that begins with a visit to a tarot card reader, who throws all manner of suggestive life crises in her direction in order to see which one sticks.

From a bench catch-up with Jack - otherwise known as 'the one that got away' - through to the international rockstar who's succumbed to his own hype, the proceeding journey serves up all manner of decisions.

Directed by Stuart McDonald and written by Josann McGibbon, Choose Love also stars Scott Michael Foster (Crazy Ex-Girlfrined), Avan Jogia (Zombieland: Double Tap) and Jordi Webber (Power Rangers Ninja Steel).

Choose Love will arrive on Netflix on August 31.