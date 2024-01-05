Netflix is making a documentary with one of football's biggest names

It's official, one of the biggest names in Premier League football is set to be immortalised in a brand new Netflix series.

Revealing the news in a recent press conference, football manager Jose Mourinho, who currently manages top flight European club Roma, announced he's set to take centre stage as part of the forthcoming documentary.

The former Chelsea and Man United boss is known for his charismatic yells from the touchline, but now the headstrong Russian is set to reveal the key to his success as part of the show.

Explaining that fans will likely call him an 'idiot' after the show hits screens, the new tell-all docu-series will step behind the scenes, dissecting the highs and lows of his managerial career.

The 60-year-old remains one of the most decorated managers in club football, with two Champions League titles, three Premier League titles and an FA Cup title to his name.



It follows the success of The Playbook - a 2020 Netflix series profiling legendary coaches as they share the rules they live by.

Speaking at a recent press conference following Roma's 2-1 win over Cremonese, Mourinho revealed more about filming for the upcoming Netflix series.

He explained that he believes 'everyone' will say he's a 'total idiot' once watching the show - something supporters of his footballing rivals likely already assumed.

Speaking with Football Italia, the manager revealed: 'I'll give you some news, a documentary about me starts on Netflix, it's a documentary about my career and it starts on Thursday."

"There are things that will only be known there, they pay me well. I hadn't signed with Roma yet, but I had given my word," he explained.

"A club came along and wanted me to break my agreement with Roma, which hadn’t yet been signed, and I said no.

"When the documentary comes out everyone will say I'm a total idiot. When Portugal arrived I immediately told the president about it. When Saudi Arabia arrived I immediately told the president about it. "This is why I don't think they talk to other coaches behind my back, for me it's not like that because there is reciprocity." The contents of the documentary remain under wraps, however, Mourinho is likely to discuss stints at his former clubs as part of the series, charting his expansive 24-year career. Mourinho joined Roma in 2021 - a move which followed a two-year stint with Tottenham, following stretches at Benfica, Porto, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United. We can't wait to get in to the nitty gritty of it all, with more set to be revealed about the documentary in the coming months.