Netflix has new number one movie - just don't look at the reviews

Netflix has a new number one film, but it’s one many critics have turned their noses up at.

Mea Culpa is Netflix’s latest hit movie, and has reached number one in 25 countries across the world, including the United States, according to Flixpatrol.

The film is a thriller. It sees Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland star as a lawyer who defends a man, played by Trevante Rhodes, accused of murdering his girlfriend.

Its director Tyler Perry made the news recently, explaining that he is putting the breaks on the expansion of his movie studio, thanks to AI.

Maybe the money he will save is better spent elsewhere as many critics have slammed the gavel down on Mea Culpa and sent it to film purgatory

It currently sits at just 14% over at Rotten Tomatoes, and has a 35% average rating at Metacritic.

But should you listen to the critics? Perhaps not, according to Variety.

Image Credit: Netflix

Its write-up says Tyler Perry has provided just what his fans may be after. “For his loyal base, it will be enough entertainment on a slow night at home,” says Variety’s review, which is laced with a thin seam of positivity.

Perry is best known for his character Madea, a middle-aged black woman he has played in more than 10 movies, including Boo 2! A Madea Halloween and Madea Goes to Jail.



Mea Culpa is not a Madea movie, but it does have plenty of eyebrow raising dialogue, questionable acting, and a sense no-one quite knew that the film was meant to be. It morphs from an erotic thriller to a relationship drama.

So are your nerves up for it? Some call it a guilty pleasure, but Decider’s John Serba was unpersuaded.

“I want to get some hearty laffs from a guilty pleasure, but Mea Culpa is just too dumb for this world,” he says.

If you decide to stick Mea Culpa on, prepare for a bad movie and you might just be able to have a good time. Given it's currently number one on Netflix, that's exactly what the majority of viewers did this weekend just gone.