Netflix has a new number one movie - and it's is a twisty thriller

After a thirty-year wait, it took around 10 days for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F to be knocked off the global Netflix number one spot.

The audience propulsion behind this new number one Netflix flick doesn’t come from English language countries either.

Vanished into the Night is an Italian production, a thriller about the disappearance of a couple’s children while they are mid-divorce.

The father, Pietro, receives a call demanding a ransom. But he is deep in debt, and has to go to extraordinary lengths to try to get the money and save his kids.

It’s a classic twisty-turny suspense thriller, and is based on a 2013 Spanish film, The 7th Floor.

However, the cast might be the most notable part here. Vanished into the Night stars Annabelle Wallis as the kids’ mother Elena. You may recognise her from all sorts of films and shows including Peaky Blinders, the Annabelle movies and Malignant.

The father is played by Riccardo Scamarcio, who featured in a couple of the John Wick films and A Haunting in Venice, although most of his credits are for Italian films.

But is Vanished into the Night any good?

Image Credit: Netflix

Only a few reviews have trickled in for the film so far, but they suggest that while it’s no classic, this is a well-made and quite tense thriller.

“Nobody’s reinventing any wheels with Vanished Into the Night, but for a lickety-split distraction of a popcorn thriller, you could do far worse,” says Decider.

Heaven of Horror gave the film a 3/5 review, highlighting the strong cast. “Vanished into the Night is solid entertainment, but nothing mind-blowing… it all works smoothly, but some of it is a tad too predictable for my taste,” it says.

Ready Steady Cut also gave the film a 3/5 score, and says you need to not work out the twist early for it to really work.

It’s “a 90-minute merry-go-round designed to keep you guessing. Vanished Into the Night has zero re-watch potential, but Renato De Maria has created a decent one-play feature,” says the review.

Vanished into the Night is just 92 minutes long, and is available to watch on Netflix now.