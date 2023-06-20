Netflix goes full Black Mirror, releases fake streaming site to troll you

The new season of Black Mirror bites the hand that feeds it, with numerous episodes poking fun at the whole idea of streaming and endless entertainment.

The biggest example of this is in Joan Is Not Okay. While we aren't here to offer up spoilers, the plot centres on a streaming site called Streamberry and its new way of enticing viewers (literally) into their shows.

It's a fantastic episode, starring Annie Murphy and Salma Hayek and is so good it instantly went into our best Black Mirror episodes guide.

Now, Netflix could easily get annoyed about this situation but instead it is very much leaning into it, much like Fox did when The Simpsons mocked its overlords. So much so that it has created a brand-new site called... yep, you've guessed it, Streamberry.

You can head there now - it's at youareawful.com - and it looks an awful lot like Netflix, with the same ident and everything.

This site, though, wants you to join the Streamberry family and upload a picture of yourself. Do this and you become part of the Joan Is Awful world, complete with your own poster and everything.

It's a marketing stroke of genius that has also seen Netflix's Twitter feed (albeit temporarily) adopt the new Streamberry name.

The sixth season of Black Mirror has been a long time coming for both fans and Netflix. Its creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones left their production company to set up a new one. The change meant the rights to Black Mirror were in limbo. But now we have a new season and it's a glorious one.

We're not sure how long Netflix will be Streamberry but we are all for marketing tricks like this one to get people interested in what is one of the best Netflix shows right now.