Netflix experiences are coming soon - where you can visit sets and more

Netflix has a storied history of opening themed pop-up locations, but these latest two sound like the biggest yet.

Two giant shopping centres are getting the Netflix treatment, with more than 100,000 square feet of retail space given over to experiences themed around the streamer’s shows.

As usual, these are dubbed Netflix House locations, and they will take over “former department store” spaces.

The bad news, at least for some of us, is both of these Netflix House spots are in the US.

First up is the King of Prussia Mall in Pennsylvania. This is a 2.9 million square foot complex according to Visit Philadelphia, but Netflix’s space will still claim a decent chunk of the 450-store mall.

The second Netflix House location will be in Galleria Dallas, a 1.5 to 1.9 million square foot shopping centre (depending on who you ask) in Texas.

These aren’t quick pop-ups designed to support the launch of a show. They’ll be there “year-round” according to Netflix.

"Imagine waltzing with your partner to an orchestral cover of a Taylor Swift song on a replica of the Bridgerton set –– and then walking around the corner to compete in the Glass Bridge challenge from Squid Game.” That’s the vision Netflix is selling us for these giant Netflix House spots.

“We’ve launched more than 50 experiences in 25 cities, and Netflix House represents the next generation of our distinctive offerings," says Netflix Chief Marketing Officer Marian Lee.

"The venues will bring our beloved stories to life in new, ever-changing, and unexpected ways.”

Sure, these places with be stuffed with Netflix merch for shows like Stranger Things and One Piece. But Netflix has tried out more creative stuff too.

For example, Kuala Lumpur’s Banyan Tree currently offers a “Bridgerton experience” afternoon tea. And there’s an immersive theatre Stranger Things experience on offer in Sao Paulo.

You can check out the details of these and other Netflix experiences currently running over at the Netflix House website.