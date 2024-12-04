National Theatre's Dr Strangelove with Steve Coogan coming to cinemas in March 2025

Alan Partridge himself, Steve Coogan, is currently starring in a theatre adaptation of Dr. Strangelove in London’s Noel Coward Theatre.

But if you don’t fancy a schlep to London or paying upwards of £100 for a half-decent seat, you’ll be able to catch it in cinemas from March 2025.

It will be released across the world in cinemas on March 27.



We also know the date it’s set to be filmed. The more intrepid among you can even buy “heavily restricted” view tickets behind the camera folk on the matinee and evening performances on January 23, or the early performance on January 16.



They’re a mere tenner, but we can’t comment on the view of the stage you’ll have. It’s a gamble.



The adaptation, based on the 1964 Stanley Kubrick film starring Peter Sellers, is adapted by Armando Ianucci, of The Thick of It and The Death of Stalin, and director Sean Foley.



Foley is a long-time theatre director, having stewarded Withnail and I to Birmingham earlier this year, and The Upstart Crow to the West End in 2020.

Dr. Strangelove's theatre reviews

Dr. Strangelove finishes its initial theatre run on January 25, and while you can still pick up tickets for in-person shows, it has received some great reviews.

London Theatre’s 4-star review called the show “an outrageously funny, much-needed release valve” for today’s real-world tensions and worries.

Far Out magazine gave the show a 5-star review. “It takes Kubrick’s world and reshapes it in a way that’s both a homage to the classic and a bold new take by a team of experts in the world of dark comedy. In that way, it’s an opus on an opus,” the review reads.

A handful of the bigger review spots gave Dr. Strangelove a 3-star write-up, but no-one’s throwing hate this theatre production’s way. The Guardian’s 3-star review says “if this show is anything, it is fun. And Coogan fans most certainly get bang for their buck.”

That sentiment is repeated a lot in the review: Dr. Strangelove is a fun experience. Tickets for the cinema showings of the production can be ordered now from National Theatre Live.