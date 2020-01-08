Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet is Always Sunny for MMORPG fans

Apple+ TV is on a roll when it comes to churning out engaging original content - and their latest offering is no exception. Poking fun at the world of gaming, the platform has dropped the first trailer for Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet, a series brought to you by the team behind It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia.

Following egocentric game developer Ian Grimm played by It’s Always Sunny creator Rob McElhenney, the series’ lead character can only be described as the second coming of David Brent in gaming form.





The comedy packed trailer really is a laugh-a-minute, depicting the rollercoaster ride that is video game creation and expansion.





There are more than a few tongue-in-cheek moments as female members of the team feel undervalued, reach their wits end battling egos and attempt to get through the creative processes unscathed.







Led by Grimm’s unwavering desire to create a gaming legacy for himself in the form of his new venture Mythic Quest, the trailer sees the team pandering to his rather extensive list of egotistical demands.





Apple+ TV’s latest project sees Rob McElhenney reunite with a host of the It’s Always Sunny team, with credits that include writer and executive producer Megan Ganz, alongside writing and co-exec producers Charlie Day and David Hornsby.





Hitting the subscription service on 7 February, the half hour series looks to be a winner.