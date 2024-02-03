Mr & Mrs Smith misses out on Prime Video top spot thanks to cult show

This is a surprise: one of Prime Video's biggest shows, Mr & Mrs Smith, started streaming this week and we were certain it was going to hit the top spot. But it's been pipped by an animated series that's destined for cult status.

Hazbin Hotel is a new animated series from Prime Video that's been some four years in the making - that's when the pilot first streamed, paid for through Patreon, to much acclaim.

The show is based on a YouTube short that was created by Vivienne Medrano, founder of YouTube channel VivziePop.

The popularity of the Hazbin Hotel on YouTube is one of the reasons that it's managed to surpass Mr & Mrs Smith in views - the short has been viewed over 90 million times.

This caught the eye of A24 and they are the ones who are producing Hazbin Hotel, which is now an eight episode series on Prime Video - which started streaming 19 January.

As for the premise, it's as follows: Charlie (Erika Henningsen) is the princess of Hell, and she's made it her purpose in the afterlife to rehabilitate demons to stop overpopulation in hell. To do this, she opens a hotel where she hopes those who check in will eventually check out into Heaven. Oh, and there are show tunes.

According to FlixPatrol, Hazbin Hotel is currently in the top spot globally on Prime Video, with Mr & Mrs Smith in second place.

The full top 10 is as follows:

1. Hazbin Hotel

2. Mr. & Mrs. Smith

3. Reacher

4. Marry My Husband

5. Expats

6. Indian Police Force

7. Rigo

8. The Wheel of Time

9. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

10. Yo soy Betty la fea

It's currently got an 86% Rotten Tomatoes rating, with many liking the quirkiness and adult nature of the animation.

Inverse reckons: "It’s a bizarre, potent combination, and whether you’re a Broadway nerd, an animation devotee, or just curious about what an A24 animated series looks like, Hazbin Hotel is worth checking into."

AV Club notes: "Between the sprawling fandoms for both Broadway and Medrano’s web series, the show will likely find its audience regardless."

While RogerEbert.com says: “Hazbin Hotel checks in with stellar tunes, a skillful voice cast, and balanced charm to round out its hellish setting. It's a sweet, raunchy time many adults, especially musical theater nuts, will proudly enjoy."

Variety, though, isn't a fan, writing: While Hazbin Hotel has the aesthetic accomplishment one would expect of a longtime animator given the chance to realize her vision, it’s less successful in translating the pilot’s big, abstract ideas into a legible world with a cogent tone."

We reckon Mr & Mrs Smith will hit the top spot soon, with the show now streaming weekly and its glowing reviews, but it's good to see that it's got some rivalry.