Move over Parasyte: The Grey, Netflix has a new no 1. show on its hands

Netflix has a new number one on it's hands as of Tuesday - and it's left Baby Reindeer and Parasyte: The Grey in its wake.

Midsummer Night is a newly released show that's so far flown under the radar, with this foreign language film shooting to the top of the global charts according to new figures released by Flix Patrol.

And it's not quite the horror you might expect - thanks Midsommar for giving us horrifying flashbacks to long summer nights.

In fact, it's quite the opposite. Well, sort of. Midsummer Night tells the tale of a summer romance, Scandi style.

But it wouldn't be complete without a serving of suspense and a major sordid secret.

Centred around Johnnes and his new girlfriend Carina who is introduced to his Norwegian family for the very first time, this show wouldn't be a hit without a suitably large helping of suspense thrown in for good measure.

For Midsummer Night, that comes courtesy of a truly dark secret that's about to emerge.

Overtaking the former global number one Parasyte: The Grey according to the latest viewing figures, the show's synopsis reads: "It's midsummer. It is the longest day of the year. It's party time. There's romance in the air.

"But it's also the day that Carina and John, after 30 years of marriage, choose to tell their family and friends a big secret that has unforeseen consequences.

Midsummer Night wouldn't be the meandering tale it is without a suitably awkward appearance from a meddling ex - and it's going down well with audiences, currently topping the Netflix chart in a number of countries worldwide.

The audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes is pretty impressive too, with a 89% audience approval rating.

The trailer opens with a sleepy conversation on the banks of the river and quickly focusses its attention on the unspoken, long-kept secret.

Starring a host of huge Scandi names that we're not necessarily familiar with here in the UK, Midsummer Night stars Pernilla August, Dennis Storhøi, Linn Skåber, Amalia Holm, Christopher Wollter, and Fanny Klefelt to name but a few.

Intrigued? You ought to be.

Catch Midsummer Night on Netflix now.