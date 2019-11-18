This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Learn more
Home > News

Milkmen will now deliver beer to your door, instead of the white stuff

All before 7am

Milkmen will now deliver beer to your door, instead of the white stuff
Holly Pyne

It’s fair to say that with the rise in non-dairy milks, along with the continued ease of online and big supermarket shopping, the traditional milkmen haven’t had it the easiest.

However, traditional milk delivery service Milk & More isn’t giving up the fight, and - as their name suggests - have started delivering more than just their usual dairy offerings.


As well as fruit and veg, juice, bread and cakes (and that's only naming a few), Milk & More have decided to branch out and deliver their customers bottles of low-percentage lager and pale ale.



No higher ABV beers available yet, but you can get alcohol free sparkling chardonnay or cabernet sauvignon if you’re not a big beer drinker.


A beer from Ipswich-based Big Drop Brewing will cost you £1.99 via the delivery service and you can even order your turkey and Christmas trimmings while you’re at it.


And the brewery may be Ipswich, UK, based but Milk & More deliver across the country to over 500,000 homes - all before 7am.


Main image: Crissy Jarvis/Unsplash


Latest

Related Reviews and Shortlists