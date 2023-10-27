Michael Bublé launches all-new whiskey brand just in time for Christmas

With just 60 days to go until Christmas, it’s finally time for Michael Bublé to make his seasonal return – and this time, he’s quite literally bringing the festive spirit with him.







The Grammy-winning Canadian crooner, who captured the hearts of music fans the world over with hits including Just Haven’t Met You Yet and Everything, is now swapping the mic for the bottle with the launch of Fraser & Thompson.





A release that was first teased back in August, the all-new American whiskey sees Bublé join forces with master distiller and blender Paul Cirka.





The result is a smooth 42% ABV blend, combining both Canadian whisky and Kentucky Bourbon.





Hitting all the right notes – albeit this time where taste is concerned, the singer-songwriter’s new dram features vibrant hints of fig and blood orange on the nose, with a warming yet subtle caramel and vanilla finish.





“I spent many summers with my grandfather at the confluence of the Fraser and Thompson rivers in British Columbia,” said Bublé.





“When I heard Paul’s vision for creating a new kind of whiskey, I knew instantly what I wanted to call it," he continues.





“For the past three years, we worked together to perfect a whiskey blend that is equally elegant and approachable. We can’t wait to pour you a glass.”





Coming in at $29.99 (around £17) for a 750ml bottle, the price point is certainly an accessible one.







Complete with a tongue-in-cheek ad that sees Bublé half-heartedly push his new product, the result appears to take a blanket approach, targeting both his loyal female fanbase as well as their partners.





A concept brought to market by WES Brands – the incubator behind Mark Wahlberg’s Flecha Azul Tequila and Jamie Foxx’s BSB-Brown Sugar Bourbon, Fraser & Thompson looks to tap in to that very same celeb-centric audience.







Speaking of the release, Cirka added: “Michael and I bonded over our shared passion for whiskey, and wanted to create a blend that was flavourful but more light-hearted than the category at large can be known for.”





Fraser & Thompson is available to buy at selected outlets - including their own webstore, now.



