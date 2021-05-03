Marvel's Eternals first look is jaw dropping: the future of the MCU revealed

Marvel's Eternals is one of the most anticipated movies from phase 4 of the MCU. It's packed with talented actors - Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden and Kit Harington to name a few - but it's the director we are really interested in.

Chloé Zhao is now an Oscar winner, thanks to the fantastic Nomadland and she's bringing her 'shot on location' aesthetic to Marvel. Given the usual reliance on CGI this is going to make it one of the most original-looking Marvel movies - and this fantastic first look of the movie gives us exactly that.

The whole of the Marvel Studios Celebrates The Movies clip is worth a watch. It's a beautiful love letter to its characters and the big screen, but 2:20 minutes is when it gets really interesting. Here we see Salma Hayek on horseback, a beautiful shot by a beach of some of the stars and other glimpses of the upcoming Eternals movie, with Angelina Jolie looking particularly badass.

Eternals' release date is 5 November 2021 and its part of a barrage of new movies coming to the big screen. A year away from cinemas has meant that Marvel is now backed up with AAA properties - with four of them coming out this year.

As well as Eternals landing in November, there's Black Widow coming 9 July, Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings 3 September and Spider-Man: No Way Home 17 December.

Skip to 2022 and there's Doctor Strange And The Multi-Verse of Madness, Thor: Love And Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Marvels. Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 and Fantastic Four. Phew.