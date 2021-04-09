Marvel's Avengers Campus is the stuff of superhero dreams - and is opening soon

With Disney Plus taking all of the headlines at the moment, it's easy to forget that Disney makes a whacking chunk of its profit through its theme parks. Over the last year or so, though, these have understandably taken a huge hit as closures and social distancing limits have meant that the likes of Disney World don't seem that appetising right now.

The world is changing for the better, though, and when things to re-open fully Marvel fans are going to be in for a proper treat.

The Avengers Campus is a whole new attraction coming to Disney California Adventure Park and it's packed with Marvel-based goodies.

The attraction, according to Disney, is “dedicated to discovering, recruiting and training the next generation of Super Heroes.”

When it opens, there will be rides inside that include: a Quinjet VR thing, the Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure ride, a recreation of Doctor Strange’s sanctum and Pym’s Test Kitchen. Taskmaster - then new Black Widow villain get their own stunt show - and there will be character encounters throughout. The Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout ride which is already in the resort will head here.

To get you in the mood, there's a video below and it looks fantastic. There's no news as to whether a similar thing will come to other Disney resorts around the world.