Get your crackers out for this M&S advent calendar filled with cheese

If you’re turning your back on chocolate advent calendars this year, but still need something to satisfy those food cravings, this cheese advent calendar is for you.

This is not just any cheese advent calendar, this is a M&S cheese advent calendar (sorry, had to) - filled to the brim with cheddar.





Inside the £15 calendar you’ll find 24 mini cheddars along with a huge Santa-shaped cheese for the big day itself.





The cheddar varies each day, too - with medium, mature and Cornish cheddar all to be found behind a door.









Unfortunately, they can’t be bought online so you’ll have to head into store to find one.





As per usual, they’re only in “selected stores” so it’s a bit of pot luck whether you can get your hands on one - though M&S have been responding to customers on Instagram directing them to any local stores stocking it.





So far, M&S has confirmed that the calendar is available in cities including Bristol, Edinburgh, Plymouth, Newcastle, Nottingham and London.





That’s your calendar sorted, now one for the kids. Lucky for you, M&S has also launched a Percy Pig advent calendar, which contains 24 chocolate Percy Pigs and one bag of the classic sweets to celebrate Christmas Day.





The calendar is available in store now for just £5.





