The Mandalorian's early buzz is that it's set to be a Star Wars classic

The reviews are in and it's looking good.

Disney Plus is coming to the US in hardly any time. Hype has been building steadily for a while now, but we don't have too much time to actually wait anymore – it's set to launch on November 12th (although those of us in the UK are sadly going to have to wait a bit longer).

One of the shows we were most excited about was the new Lucasfilm and Disney show The Mandalorian. Described as a "space western", the show takes place after Return of the Jedi and follows the exploit of a (surprise!) Mandalorian bounty hunter as he travels the universe.

And reviews from a screening this weekend seem to suggest that our excitement was not misplaced.

Journalists were shown 27 minutes of the show – and their responses were very encouraging.




The show will be launched at the same time as Disney Plus, so if you're in the US you can get your hands on the first episode in just over three weeks.

In the UK, we have a bit longer to wait – but the anticipation looks like it could very well be worth it.

