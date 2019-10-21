The Mandalorian's early buzz is that it's set to be a Star Wars classic

Disney Plus is coming to the US in hardly any time. Hype has been building steadily for a while now, but we don't have too much time to actually wait anymore – it's set to launch on November 12th (although those of us in the UK are sadly going to have to wait a bit longer).

One of the shows we were most excited about was the new Lucasfilm and Disney show The Mandalorian. Described as a "space western", the show takes place after Return of the Jedi and follows the exploit of a (surprise!) Mandalorian bounty hunter as he travels the universe.

And reviews from a screening this weekend seem to suggest that our excitement was not misplaced.

Journalists were shown 27 minutes of the show – and their responses were very encouraging.









Wow. #TheMandalorian is completely amazing. Saw nearly a half hour of footage from what I was told were the first three episodes. Whoever you think Nick Nolte is ... the answer will surprise you. pic.twitter.com/jh3CpZnMW2

— Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) October 19, 2019

Saw 30 minutes of #TheMandalorian footage. Old studio westerns of the 40’s and 50’s with a dash of samurai movie vibes mixed in a Star Wars-y blender. I think Star Wars fans will be very pleased. @ludwiggoransson’s score is marvelous.

— Michelle Buchman (@michelledeidre) October 19, 2019





Saw almost 30 minutes of #TheMandalorian footage this morning. It's truly incredible. It looks like the films, feels innately Star Wars, introduces new concepts, and adds layers that people have been waiting to see for a long time. pic.twitter.com/4JVB16pMAL

— Mansoor Mithaiwala (@MansoorAYM) October 19, 2019

Saw 27 minutes of @themandalorian. It's as awesome as you want it to be. Can't say anything specific but one scene answered a question that I don't think has ever been explained/shown in any @starwars movie. Love that it opens up the Star Wars universe in a cool new way. pic.twitter.com/vTxC427sVi

— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) October 19, 2019

The show will be launched at the same time as Disney Plus, so if you're in the US you can get your hands on the first episode in just over three weeks.

In the UK, we have a bit longer to wait – but the anticipation looks like it could very well be worth it.

