The Mandalorian Season 2 trailer: this Disney Plus show looks very special

The Mandalorian was one of the shining lights of Disney Plus when it arrived on the streaming show last year. It's a great, old-school adventure show packed with iconic Star Wars images, which weaves Star Wars lore throughout but still manages to be standalone.

Showrunner Jon Favreau had the impossible task of trying to win over both old and new Star Wars fans and he seemingly managed it with his tale of bounty hunter Mando (Pedro Pascal) and the journey he goes on to protect the mysterious The Child (dubbed Baby Yoda by fans).

There has been much speculation about the second season, with many new (and old) Star Wars characters set to be heading to the show, including Boba Fett and Ashoka Tana, last seen in the Star Wars cartoons.

Well, The Mandalorian: Season Two trailer is here and, well, we are none the wiser about these characters but we do get to see more of Mando, The Child and a massive battle between them and some Empire troops.

The stakes are higher this time around, with mysterious Darksaber said to play a part, and some of the dialogue hints at the Jedi with Mando saying: "You expect me to search the galaxy and deliver this creature to a race of enemy sourcerers?"

Not much else is revealed but that just makes us even more excited for The Mandalorian: Season 2 release date which is 30 October.