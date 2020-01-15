Mandalorian fans rejoice as Baby Yoda comes to Build-A-Bear

The UK may not yet have had the pleasure of delving into the intergalactic world of Disney+ series The Mandalorian (we’re not bitter or anything), but it’s safe to say many fans have already become well acquainted with a certain small green humanoid by the name of Baby Yoda.



Now, Star Wars enthusiasts will be pleased to hear that global plush toy brand Build-A-Bear is on a mission to harness that pure, unadulterated cuteness by releasing their very own Baby Yoda soft toy.





The launch announcement was made by Build-A-Bear CEO Sharon Price John during a presentation in Orlando, Florida - news that resulted in what can only be described as an all-out Twitter frenzy.





The runaway success of 2019, Baby Yoda - with its oversized eyes and heart-melting squawk - became something of a viral internet sensation in its own right.









The success comes in spite of the series not being streamable in the UK until Disney+ launches on 31 March.





Created by Jon Favreau (the man behind recent Disney remakes including The Lion King and The Jungle Book), The Mandalorian has become a smash hit, with UK fans continuing to dodge spoilers like astute Jedi masters.





The news comes weeks after experts revealed Disney may have lost out on as much as $2.7 million as a result of a lack of Baby Yoda themed products over the Christmas period.





Figures released by Jungle Scout - software which assists Amazon merchants with sales - revealed that there were an impressive 90,000 searches for Baby Yoda products in the month following The Mandalorian’s Disney+ launch.





The new addition is set to join Build-A-Bear’s already extensive range of Star Wars themed products, including their Ewok and Chewbacca toys which currently retail for $35.









Many fans took to Twitter to voice their jubilation at the news, with some reactions flying off the scale.





One user took to the platform to declare, 'Okay, @buildabear, I'm gonna need a soundbox of #BabyYoda cooing to put in his little hand or foot. Thank you.'





Needless to say, any new Baby Yoda merch is great news in our book - even if we don’t entirely understand the context.





The toy is not yet listed on the Build-A-Bear website, so it's a case of keeping your eyes peeled for updates.



