Love The Boys? Here are three more shows you should be watching

The Boys is back, and everyone is taking notice.

Season four of the show sets us up for the final season, probably set to land some time in 2026.

Prime Video is slowly rolling out season 4, to make sure we don’t all gulp down the eight episodes. This isn’t like the old days when seasons had 20-plus episodes.

However, if you’ve chomped down on all the episodes you can, and are still looking for more, we can help.

There are three shows you might want to try on for size. One, we’ll admit, is a pretty obvious pick. But a few The Boys fans may still be unaware of its existence. The other two share some themes, or a certain vibe, with Prime Video’s mega hit.

Let’s go.

1. Peacemaker

This show didn’t make as much of a splash as The Boys. But it was almost as well-reviewed at its release in 2022, and has similarly epic pedigree. The Peacemaker TV show was created by James Gunn, and is an adaptation of a classic DC comic. John Cena stars as Peacemaker aka Christopher Smith, a brawny, violent and comic superhero with a silly hat. There was some speculation the show was cancelled after its first season, after news went quiet on season 2. However, James Gunn has said filming began in April. We should get to see the next set of episodes way before The Boys season 5.

2. The Umbrella Academy

Here’s a wild fact.The Umberalla Academy is a creation of Gerard Way, lead singer of My Chemical Romance. He sure is one talented chap. In the story, 43 woman spontaneously give birth to babies with supernatural gifts on October 1, 1989. Seven of these children are adopted to become the superheroes of The Umbrella Academy. The show fast-forwards to their adulthood, where these emotionally stunted heroes have to team up to avert an apocalyptic crisis. Season 4 is out in August 2024 and will be the show’s last. The Umbrella Academy doesn’t have anything like the hard edge of The Boys, but is well-regarded.

3. Gen V

This is the first official spin-off of The Boys. And, an incredible feat in itself, is just as great as the original series. Gen V focuses on the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, where young adults are trained to become the next wave of superheroes, part of The Seven. It’s a Vought International establishment, so we’re looking at another show drenched in the satire you know and love from The Boys. We’ve only had one season of the show so far, but a second is on the way in 2025. And we expect this one to continue after The Boys ends with season 5.

Stream now at Prime Video