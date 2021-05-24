Looks like there is one new Star Wars Mandalorian spin-off we won't be getting

With the success of The Mandalorian it was inevitable that Disney would look to try and get as much out of the show as possible. And at the end of the second series we got what we were all wanting, news of a Boba Fett spin-off - The Book of Boba Fett.

This isn't the only spin-off in production, however. In December last year it was revealed that a whopping 10 new Star Wars shows were coming - a mix of animated and live action - and a number of these were related to The Mandalorian.

These included: Ahsoka - with Rosario Dawson starring - and something called Rangers of the New Republic, a show that is now reportedly cancelled.

Rangers of the New Republic was shrouded in secrecy when it was revealed. Disney didn't give anything away about the plot or who would be starring. It's long been thought that it would be a show headed up by Gina Carano’s Cara Dune. Disney announced earlier in the year, however, that it was no longer working with the actress.

The news of Rangers of the New Republic being on hold hasn't been confirmed by Disney. But Variety is reporting that the show "is not currently in active development" which doesn't sound good.

It comes after it was revealed that David Filoni has cemented himself as key to Star Wars going forward. He is now executive creative director for Lucasfilm - a role that isn't exactly new but news of it blew up on Twitter recently, with many fans jumping for joy that he is more involved with the world of Star Wars.

His work on animated shows Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars Resistance has been heralded and what he is doing with The Mandalorian, alongside Jon Favreau, has to be commended.

If Rangers of the New Republic isn't going ahead, then it won't be the first time Disney has decided to change its mind with something Star Wars. We're still waiting on word as to what's happening with Rian Johnson's Star Wars trilogy and there were many changes made to the likes of Rogue One and Solo while they were in development.

The good new is that, whatever happens, we have A LOT of Star Wars things to look forward to, including the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi spin-off series.