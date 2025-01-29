London's Liquid Dream beer festival is all-you-can-drink for under £50
Tipples on tap include a 12.7% stout, sour beers and a 8% DIPA (among many, many others)
Danger alert. A beer festival has been announced and it provides all-you can-drink beers for the reasonable ticket price of £49.50.
The location is The Mall Tavern pub in Notting Hill. The dates are February 28 and March 1, a Friday and Saturday. The name? The Liquid Dreams Beer Festival.
There are three sessions, each lasting five hours, and the selection of beers should make the entry fee easy to justify even if you have no intention of getting absolutely trolleyed.
The Liquid Dreams Beer Festival is a celebration of independent brewing, and will feature more than 70 beers from 50 breweries.
As The Mall Tavern is a pub rather than a giant warehouse or conference centre, we imagine only a chunk of these will be available at any one time. But the event does promise that "with LOADS OF beers pouring at any time, you'll be spoilt for choice.”
Some of these beers are about as far from the standard session ale as you can get.
Examples we've been told about include a 12.7% Imperial Stout from Emperor's Brewery (UK) x Nerd Brewing (Sweden), which usually costs around a tenner (or more) for a 330ml bottle.
There’s an 8% double IPA from Folkingebrew called Blueprint Enigma. And you may get to try Cantillon’s Kriek Sour.
Here are the breweries teased on the event page:
- 3 Sons Brewing
- Arpus
- Baron
- Bereta
- Bare Bottles
- Beak
- Brewski
- Browar Stu Mostów
- Brouweij Kees
- Cantillon
- Cloudwater Brew Co.
- Coolhead
- Collective Arts
- Delirium
- Deya
- De Kromme Haring
- Emperor’s Brewing
- Fanta Flora
- Floc
- Folkingebrew
- Frau Gruber
- Gamma
- Garage Brewing
- Holy Goat
- Ideal Day
- Jester King
- Kasteel Brouwerij
- La Chouffe
- Little Earth Project
- Little Pomona
- Maltgarden
- Nerd Brewing
- Pastore
- Petrus
- Puhaste
- Pinta Barrel
- Sofia Electric
- The Alchemist
- Trial & Ale
- Two Flints
- Willibald
- Tool
- The Kernel
- Pressure Drop
- Vault City
- Verdant
- Wildflower
The ticket secures you entry, a 1/3 pint glass and “unlimited” access to the beers on tap. Food will be available too, although that is not included in the price of the ticket.
Here are the three sessions on offer:
- Friday Night: 6pm-11pm*
- Saturday Early: 12pm-5pm
- Saturday Night: 6pm-11pm*
*We’ve seen conflicting reports on whether these sessions start at 5pm or 6pm, but the later start time is consistent with what you’ll see when you actually buy a ticket.
Tickets are available direct from The Mall Tavern website.