London's Liquid Dream beer festival is all-you-can-drink for under £50

Danger alert. A beer festival has been announced and it provides all-you can-drink beers for the reasonable ticket price of £49.50.

The location is The Mall Tavern pub in Notting Hill. The dates are February 28 and March 1, a Friday and Saturday. The name? The Liquid Dreams Beer Festival.

There are three sessions, each lasting five hours, and the selection of beers should make the entry fee easy to justify even if you have no intention of getting absolutely trolleyed.

The Liquid Dreams Beer Festival is a celebration of independent brewing, and will feature more than 70 beers from 50 breweries.

As The Mall Tavern is a pub rather than a giant warehouse or conference centre, we imagine only a chunk of these will be available at any one time. But the event does promise that "with LOADS OF beers pouring at any time, you'll be spoilt for choice.”



Some of these beers are about as far from the standard session ale as you can get.

Examples we've been told about include a 12.7% Imperial Stout from Emperor's Brewery (UK) x Nerd Brewing (Sweden), which usually costs around a tenner (or more) for a 330ml bottle.

There’s an 8% double IPA from Folkingebrew called Blueprint Enigma. And you may get to try Cantillon’s Kriek Sour.

Here are the breweries teased on the event page:

3 Sons Brewing

Arpus

Baron

Bereta

Bare Bottles

Beak

Brewski

Browar Stu Mostów

Brouweij Kees

Cantillon

Cloudwater Brew Co.

Coolhead

Collective Arts

Delirium

Deya

De Kromme Haring

Emperor’s Brewing

Fanta Flora

Floc

Folkingebrew

Frau Gruber

Gamma

Garage Brewing

Holy Goat

Ideal Day

Jester King

Kasteel Brouwerij

La Chouffe

Little Earth Project

Little Pomona

Maltgarden

Nerd Brewing

Pastore

Petrus

Puhaste

Pinta Barrel

Sofia Electric

The Alchemist

Trial & Ale

Two Flints

Willibald

Tool

The Kernel

Pressure Drop

Vault City

Verdant

Wildflower

The ticket secures you entry, a 1/3 pint glass and “unlimited” access to the beers on tap. Food will be available too, although that is not included in the price of the ticket.

Here are the three sessions on offer:

Friday Night: 6pm-11pm*

Saturday Early: 12pm-5pm

Saturday Night: 6pm-11pm*

*We’ve seen conflicting reports on whether these sessions start at 5pm or 6pm, but the later start time is consistent with what you’ll see when you actually buy a ticket.

Tickets are available direct from The Mall Tavern website.