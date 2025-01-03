LG’s new 3-in-1 projector floor lamp turns any room into a home cinema

If you’ve ever tried to set up a projector in your home but realised you’d basically have to remodel the whole place in order to accommodate it, LG has a slick new device just for you.

At this year’s annual giant tech show, CES 2025, the company has been showing off its very cool new 3-in-1 projector, the PF600U.

Looking like a floor lamp — which it is, thanks to an LED array casting light across a room in nine different shades and at five brightness levels — its head can tilt 110-degrees to reveal a projector lamp which can then beam a screen up to 120-inches onto your walls.

Though it's not the highest resolution in the world (it manages full HD, 1920 x 1080) it does also act as a Bluetooth speaker offering stereo sound from its versatile design.

So, to recap — lamp, speaker, projector, all 3-in-1. Nice! And it doesn’t look too bad either — like a discreet dish on a pole, ready to go from light source to movie night with the twist of its head, you could leave it out all year round without it causing too much distraction, while serving a handy general purpose as a reading light.

Big screen, small box

If you’re after something a little bit more conventional (and with greater screen projection specs, too), LG’s also showing off its new CineBeam S projector, model number PU615U.

The tiny box is LG’s smallest 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160) projector, sharper and brighter than the lamp-like model thanks to a 500 ANSI max brightness. Ultra-short throw, you only need to place the CineBeam S a few inches from a wall to project a picture to sizes between 40- and 100-inches, making it a capable TV replacement where space is at a premium. HGR 10 and HLG high dynamic range formats are supported.





Despite its size (a mere 110 x 160 x 160mm), there’s a lot squeezed into the box here — the stereo sound system can process Dolby Atmos soundtracks (if not deliver them in full immersive surround sound), while the onboard LG webOS also gives you access to any streaming service you might require, ready to be beamed straight from the box to your walls.

Finding a suitable spot for the CineBeam S shouldn’t be too difficult either, with Auto Screen Adjustment features intelligently compensating for off-axis angled placements, as well as a Wall Color Adjustment feature tweaking the tone of an image based on the colour of the surface it’s being projected onto.

No pricing or release date set for these two yet. While we expect the CineBeam S to join LG’s core projector line-up in time, it’ll be interesting to see if the quirkier PF600U leaves the concept stage and makes it onto store shelves.