LEGO teams up with Disney+ for new original movie starring all-royal line-up

Imagine one film managed gathered all of your favourite Disney princesses in one place for a spectacular LEGO-themed crossover.

Well, the wait is now officially over, as the first trailer for Disney+ original movie Disney Princess: The Castle Quest has landed.

Fans of LEGO and Disney are in for a treat, as the two entertainment giants join forces for a brand new television movie starring some of the biggest princesses on the planet (sorry Kate Middleton).

Set to launch on Disney+ on August 18, the platform has now dropped the first trailer for the new movie - and it's every-inch the case of good vs. evil.



Taking to X (it still feels weird typing that) to announce the new trailer, the streaming giant sums it up perfectly when it writes:

"Five princesses. One royal adventure.

From LEGO comes an all-new Original special, LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest, streaming August 18 only on #DisneyPlus!"

Featuring Ariel, Moana, Aurora, Snow White and Tiana, the royal line-up join forces to take down Beauty and the Beast's Gaston.

However, he's not alone, as Belle’s villain has teamed up with Snow White’s evil stepmother’s mirror (try saying that after a couple) to imprison Ariel’s father, King Triton.

'Imprison him in what?' I hear you ask.

Well, of all things, it appears to be a fish tank. Yes, we see the Ariel connection coming in here.

Hoping to rule both land and sea using Triton’s trident, this meandering but nonetheless intriguing plot will hit the streaming service in the coming weeks.

Despite appealing to younger audiences, the trailer is packed full of laughs that will leave all ages laughing.

For now, fans will have to make do with the trailer, ahead of the launch of Disney Princess: The Castle Quest on August 18.