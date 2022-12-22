LEGO launches two new Lunar New Year sets - and they're a must-try

If there's something we love more than a LEGO launch, it's having not one but TWO brand new sets to get our hands on.

The new year always brings with it a slew of hotly anticipated brick releases - think Marvel characters to Star Wars galaxies - and this year is no exception, with LEGO announcing the launch of its Lunar New Year and Lunar New Year Parade sets.

Both intricate designs feature a traditional Asian detailing and nods to the traditional lunar calendar.



Set to take place on Sunday, January 22, 2023, the event is widely celebrated across Asia and beyond.

It's but the latest holiday to be embraced by LEGO, who are serving up a parade box and a display set to celebrate the event.

The Lunar New Year Parade set is packed full of traditional characters and symbols, built into a float formation that's as eye-catching as it gets.

Priced at £89.99, the set is is available to purchase from Christmas Day (December 25) in time for the Lunar New Year.

Comprised of 1653 individual pieces, characters include a giant rabbit and dragon, as well as an oversized drum carried on the back of parade floats.

It's safe to say it's a wholesome blend of tradition and creativity.

The release follows the launch of LEGO's Lunar New Year Traditions set earlier this year, featuring 6 brick-built scenes portraying traditional activities and 12 mini figurines.





LEGO's Lunar New Year Display is available to purchase from Christmas Day (December 25) and will cost £69.99.

The set will include miniature versions of many of the traditional decorations and symbols associated with the holiday, including symbols, floral arrangements and swimming carp on square tiles.

The perfect gift or display item, it might just be the ideal present for the LEGO fan in your life.