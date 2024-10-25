Kate Bush has made a film, and plans for a new album

Legendary singer Kate Bush has produced and released a short film in support of War Child, and it’ll take up less than five minutes of your time.

You can watch the short film, dubbed Little Shrew (Snowflake) on Youtube or at Katebush.com. Or below.

“A little shrew searches for Hope as she makes her way across a bombed-out city,” read the synopsis of this short-but-affecting animation about the plight of the Ukrainian people.

The visuals are accompanied by Bush’s song Snowflake, a track from her 2011 album 50 Words for Snow.

You might assume Bush only supplied the music for this awareness-raising piece of art. But, as she explains on her website, the singer was much more involved than that.

Bush worked on the storyboard for Little Shrew (Snowflake), before getting in contact with A Monster Calls artist Jim Kay, who drew up a more polished version.

The duo then teamed up with animation studio Inkubus to bring the work to life.

“We worked for 5 solid months for just over 4 minutes of film. Everyone has worked so very hard and we’re all really proud of it,” says Bush.

The iconic singer has also announced her intention to get back into the studio and make a new album.

“I’ve got lots of ideas … it’s been a long time,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back into that creative space.”

Her last album of original work was released well over a decade ago, 2011's 50 Words for Snow, and her last major release is 2016’s three-disc live album Before the Dawn.

It features performances from her 2014 live shows, her first since 1979 and The Tour of Life concerts in support of her album Lionheart. It was her first and only traditional tour, with gigs across the UK and Europe.



