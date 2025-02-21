K-pop giants Blackpink are coming to London

Blackpink have announced the European leg of their upcoming tour, and it will see the k-pop titans play at London’s Wembley Stadium.

The group will play at Wembley on August 15th, following dates in Barcelona on August 8th and Milan on August 6th.

Blackpink last played in London as part of the BST Hyde Park festival in 2023, making history as the first Korean group to headline a UK festival.

Before that, they played two nights at London’s O2 in 2022.

You may be getting the idea — if you want to see Blackpink live, and live in the UK, don’t miss out on this one as you don’t get many opportunities to do so.

Tickets will go on sale from February 27th, at 10am, while there’s an artist presale period from February 26 at 3pm.

To get in on the presale, you’ll need to be a Blink member, bought from Weverse, which costs $23. The exact mechanics of the presale haven’t been announced yet, though.

According to folks over at Reddit, the presale may only get you access to premium seats and VIP packages, not free rein to pick your spot across the stadium.

Wembley Stadium has a capacity of 90,000, but as (probably) the most popular Korean girl group there is, getting hold of tickets may still be a pricey gamble.

How much?

Ticket prices have not been announced, but pricing for the slightly earlier show in Italy gives you an idea of what to expect.

The cheapest tickets cost 103.50 Euro, while the Gold Circle tickets are 161 Euro. Expect something in that region for the cheapest Wembley tickets and you may not be too disappointed.

Blackpink are among the rarefied class of groups with a Spotify play count of more than a billion — and that’s for a single song.

How You Like That from their 2020 album The Album currently sits at 1.1 billion listens.

Their last album was 2022’s Born Pink, but Blackpink member Rose recently told The Cut new music is on the way.

Image Credit: Randy Holmes / Contributor / Getty Images